Govt halts controversial canals project pending CCI consensus

A delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party discusses the controversial canals project with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on April 24, 2025. —PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the construction of new canals will be put on hold until a consensus is reached in the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

"The next CCI meeting, scheduled for Friday, May 2, will officially endorse the agreement reached between the PPP and PML-N on the matter," he said, addressing a joint presser with Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad after a key meeting.

Bilawal was joined by senior PPP leaders, including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The meeting came against a backdrop of political turmoil and street protests.





Earlier, sources said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) accepted all of the PPP's demands on the canals project during high-stakes talks between PM Shehbaz and the PPP leadership.

The breakthrough came as both sides held critical talks amid escalating political tensions and widespread unrest in Sindh over the federal government’s "controversial" plan to divert six new canals from the Indus River.

The prime minister said he had fully briefed Bilawal on India’s latest statements and developments.

"The issue of the canals was discussed seriously and constructively, with both sides agreeing that such matters between provinces must be resolved through dialogue and with good intentions," the premier said.

Touching on the controversial Kalabagh Dam project, PM Shehbaz said if Sindh has objections, those concerns must be respected in the national interest. “If the dam goes against the spirit of federal harmony, we should avoid it,” he added.

Bilawal thanked the prime minister for listening to the PPP’s concerns and making decisions accordingly.

The PPP chairman reiterated that no canal would be built without mutual agreement and expressed confidence that this cooperation would help address public grievances.

“Three provinces have opposed Kalabagh Dam, and we’ve also reached a consensus on that,” he said.

He added that while the main takeaway was the halt on new canal construction, another critical issue is India’s recent statements, which remain a serious concern for Pakistan.

"We strongly condemn India’s actions that violate the Indus Waters Treaty, which is unacceptable," the PPP chairman said, and vowed that Pakistan would deliver a strong and befitting response to India’s decision.

Sindh CM hails Bilawal as canal project shelved

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah showered the PPP chairman with praise for what he called a "major victory" in halting the disputed federal canal project opposed by Sindh.

Speaking to reporters, Shah said PM Shehbaz “principally accepted” the PPP stance on the matter, adding that the party had long argued that the project was against the province’s interests.

“This is not just Sindh’s win — it’s a win for the federation, democracy, and democratic institutions,” Shah said.

He also welcomed the federal government’s decision to convene a meeting of the CCI on May 2, expressing confidence that the canal project would be formally scrapped at the forum.

“We will strongly present Sindh’s case at the CCI,” the chief minister said, asserting that as long as the PPP remained in power, “not a single drop of Sindh’s water will be given away.”

Thanksgiving rallies across Sindh

The PPP Sindh chapter has announced a three-day celebration across the province to thank the public and mark a "major success."

The party said it would hold thanksgiving rallies from district to tehsil level in all parts of Sindh after the federal government froze the canals project.

PPP leader Nisar Khuhro said the federal decision was a clear victory for the stance taken by the party and the people of Sindh.

Chaos in Senate

The Senate on Tuesday plunged into chaos as PPP lawmakers walked out and PTI senators clashed with their counterparts from the ruling coalition over rival resolutions on the canal project.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar attempted to cool tempers by assuring that any decision would be made constitutionally and in consultation with the Sindh government.

Special Assistant to PM on political affairs Rana Sanaullah was also tasked with initiating direct contact with Sindh’s political leadership. He assured stakeholders that nothing would be “bulldozed” and even suggested multi-party consultations.

The protests, which have spread to Sukkur, Nawabshah and Daharki, continue to disrupt transport and trade, with local parties and civil society expressing strong resistance. CM Murad recently reiterated PPP’s firm stance, warning that while the party does not seek to bring down the federal government, it holds the power to do so.

He further revealed that the Rs250 billion project remains on hold, as it has yet to be approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec).

Bilawal last week warned that his party could exit the ruling coalition if the matter is not resolved to Sindh’s satisfaction.

In February this year, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched the Green Pakistan Initiative in Cholistan aimed at revolutionising agriculture and providing farmers with agricultural facilities under one roof.

The project triggered a wave of unrest across Sindh, and the provincial assembly in March unanimously passed a resolution against the construction of six new canals on the Indus River.

Meanwhile, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and other nationalist parties took to the streets and staged massive rallies in different cities of the province, including Karachi.