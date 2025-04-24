Taylor Swift set to break record at 2025 AMAs

Taylor Swift has added another feather to her cap with large number of nominations at AMAs.

The American Music Awards, after two years of hiatus, are back with star-studded nominations.

The award show announced Swift as the contender in six categories, including Artist of The Year, Favourite Female Pop Artist, Album of The Year, Favourite Pop Album, Collaboration of The Year and Favourite Touring Artist.

Lamar majorly leads the event with total 10 nominations in eight categories. If he wins in every category, the Not Like Us crooner will tie with Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston with most award won in a single year.

First time nominee Chappell Roan ties with Billie Eilish’s seven nominations: Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Social Song of the Year, Favourite Female Pop Artist, and Favourite Pop Album.

Change of two categories in Eilish’s nomination is Favourite Touring Artist and Favourite Pop Song.

The other first time nominees, include Benson Boone, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Lola Young, The Marias, ROSÉ, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, Tyla, as well as Artist of the Year nominees Sabrina Carpenter and Zach Bryan.

In 2022, the I Can Do It With A Broken Heart singer became the most awarded artists at the AMAs. With 40 wins out of 49 nominations though out her career, Swift have opportunity to bag more awards to her record-shattering status.

The AMAs will be broadcast live from Las Vegas on Memorial Day, May 26.