Canal crisis: Bilawal to raise Sindh’s concerns in PM meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari this evening (Thursday), as political tensions escalate over the federal government’s contentious plan to construct six new canals along the Indus River.

Sources said Bilawal, accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, will arrive in the capital later today to hold talks with the premier. The PPP leaders are likely to convey Sindh’s mounting concerns over the proposed canal projects, which have sparked protests and criticism across the province.

The sources close to the development indicate that positive progress may emerge from the meeting, particularly after weeks of protests and heated parliamentary debates surrounding the project.

The background to the meeting is marked by widespread political fallout and street demonstrations. On Tuesday, the Senate was thrown into uproar as PPP lawmakers staged a walkout while PTI senators clashed with both PML-N and PPP over competing resolutions on the canal project.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar attempted to cool tempers by assuring that any decision would be made constitutionally and in consultation with the Sindh government.

Special Assistant to PM on political affairs Rana Sanaullah was also tasked with initiating direct contact with Sindh’s political leadership. He assured stakeholders that nothing would be “bulldozed” and even suggested multi-party consultations.

The protests, which have spread to Sukkur, Nawabshah and Daharki, continue to disrupt transport and trade, with local parties and civil society expressing strong resistance. CM Murad recently reiterated PPP’s firm stance, warning that while the party does not seek to bring down the federal government, it holds the power to do so.

He further revealed that the Rs250 billion project remains on hold, as it has yet to be approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec).

Bilawal last week warned that his party could exit the ruling coalition if the matter is not resolved to Sindh’s satisfaction.

In February this year, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched the Green Pakistan Initiative in Cholistan aimed at revolutionising agriculture and providing farmers with agricultural facilities under one roof.

The project triggered a wave of unrest across Sindh, and the provincial assembly in March unanimously passed a resolution against the construction of six new canals on the Indus River.

Meanwhile, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and other nationalist parties took to the streets and staged massive rallies in different cities of the province, including Karachi.