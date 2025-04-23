US congressman renews call for Imran Khan's release

US Congressman Jack Bergman can be seen in this image shared on January 8, 2025. — Facebook/Rep. Jack Bergman

After a recent high-level visit to Pakistan, US Congressman Jack Bergman has renewed his call for the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan.

In a statement posted on X, the Republican lawmaker highlighted his interactions with leaders and communities in both Pakistan and the United States, stressing that democratic principles and human rights are essential to a strong and enduring US-Pakistan partnership.

“After my Pakistan visit, engaging with leaders and communities there and in the US, I reaffirm my call for Imran Khan's release," he said.

"A strong US-Pakistan partnership thrives on shared values — democracy, human rights, & economic prosperity. Let's work together for freedom & stability,” added the congressman.

Congressman Jack Bergman's post on social media platform X, on April 22, 2025. — X/@RepJackBergman

US delegation attends minerals forum in Pakistan

Bergman led a bipartisan congressional delegation to attend the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 25 (PMIF25). The delegation included Congressmen Thomas Souzzi and Jonathan Jackson.

US congressmen had termed their visit to Pakistan "highly successful and significant for the future".

Congressman Bergman said the importance of Pakistan-US relations is undeniable. He said the two countries are working in different sectors and promoting partnership. "Mineral is a key sector in this partnership," he said.

During their stay, the lawmakers met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, and other top officials.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), discussions during the meeting with the army chief focused on regional security and defence cooperation. The congressmen commended Pakistan's armed forces for their central role in counterterrorism and acknowledged the country’s enduring contributions to regional peace.

Both sides stressed the importance of sustained bilateral engagement rooted in mutual respect and strategic convergence. Several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed to enhance collaboration in information technology training.

In his meeting with the US delegation, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasised Pakistan's role as a frontline state in the global war on terror.

“Pakistan stands as a wall between terrorism and the rest of the world,” Naqvi said.

He underscored the need for enhanced intelligence and technology sharing and urged the international community to acknowledge Pakistan’s unmatched sacrifices.

US lawmakers campaign for Khan’s release

Bergman's statement adds to a growing chorus of US lawmakers advocating for Khan's release. In February 2025, Congressmen Joe Wilson and August Pfluger sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urging engagement with Pakistan to secure Khan's freedom.

They described Khan as a victim of "judicial abuse" and likened his situation to that of President Donald Trump. ​

Additionally, Richard Grenell, former Acting Director of National Intelligence and a close ally of President Trump, has publicly advocated for Khan's release.

In December of last year Grenell criticised the Biden administration's response to Khan's imprisonment, urging a more assertive stance to uphold democratic principles.

Moreover, over 60 members of the US House of Representatives wrote to then-President Joe Biden in October 2024, calling for the release of political prisoners in Pakistan, including Khan.

The lawmakers highlighted issues such as electoral fraud and the suppression of political dissent, urging the administration to prioritise human rights in its foreign policy. ​