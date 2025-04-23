IIOJK attack: Pakistan expresses concern, extends condolences to victims' families

Indian police officers stand guard at a check point following a suspected militant attack, near Pahalgam in IIOJK's Anantnag district, April 22, 2025. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed concern over the deadly attack on tourists in the Pahalgam area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Anantnag district, resulting in dozens of casualties.

Responding to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan was saddened by the incident and expressed sympathy with the families of the deceased.

“We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesperson said.

“We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.