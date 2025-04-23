IIOJK attack: Pakistan expresses concern, extends condolences to victims' families

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed concern over the deadly attack on tourists in the Pahalgam area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) Anantnag district, resulting in dozens of casualties.
Responding to media queries, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan was saddened by the incident and expressed sympathy with the families of the deceased.
“We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesperson said.
“We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
Chef Zakir had been receiving treatment in US but returned to Karachi a month ago
Most of deceased are from Bheel community who were returning home after completing wheat harvest in Balochistan
Premier to hold high-level talks with Turkish President Erdogan, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties
I extend heartfelt congratulations to entire team of Punjab Police, CTD on major achievement, says Naqvi
Five terrorists killed in North Waziristan; ring leader gunned down in South Waziristan
Assurance came during second telephonic conversation wherein both leaders agree to move forward on resolving matter...