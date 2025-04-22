American diplomat visits Hyderabad to strengthen Pakistan-US ties

US Consul General Scott Urbom recently completed an official visit to Hyderabad. — US Consulate General Karachi

US Consul General Scott Urbom met government officials, academic leaders, members of the business community and alumni of US public diplomacy programmes during his recent to visit to Hyderabad.

According to an official visit, the visit focused on strengthening the close and enduring people-to-people connections and economic collaboration between our two countries.

During his visit to Jamshoro, Consul General Urbom attended the Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) reunion and met with senior alumni. The event showcased the impact of US exchange programmes and highlighted alumni-led initiatives advancing economic growth, public safety, and youth engagement.

US Consul General Scott Urbom met government officials, youth and academic leaders, members of the business community in Hyderabad. — US Consulate General Karachi

“Jamshoro alumni are turning vision into action,” said Urbom. “Through US government grants, they’re launching tech programmes, promoting safety, and driving grassroots solutions that uplift communities.”

Consul General Urbom also participated in the closing ceremony of the English Access Scholarship Program at Government College University Hyderabad.

The two-year programme equipped 75 students with English language skills, critical thinking, and cross-cultural understanding. “Through such investments in education, the United States advances long-term stability and prosperity,” Urbom noted.

In his meeting with the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the consul general discussed the region’s agricultural, and business landscape. He also explored opportunities for US trade and investment to deepen economic ties between the two countries.

Consul General Urbom appreciated the opportunity to meet with students at the Lincoln Corner Hyderabad at Shamsul Ulema Daudpota Library for a sports diplomacy presentation on baseball and cricket.

The consul general’s visit underscored the importance of US-Pakistan collaboration in education, economic engagement, and community empowerment — advancing diplomatic priorities that make both nations safer, stronger, and more prosperous, said the statement.