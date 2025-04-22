Katy Perry delivers disappointing news days after spaceflight

Katy Perry was set to take the stage for the first time since her trip to space

Katy Perry was set to take the stage for the first time since going to space, but her plans have unfortunately changed.

On Monday, April 22, the pop star announced on her social media that she has had to cancel her upcoming performances in Mexico due to circumstances “beyond [her] control.”

“Sadly, I learned that the construction of Arena Guadalajara will not be complete for their scheduled shows next week, which includes mine on May 1 and 2,” Perry, 40 wrote.

She continued, “Last week I sent my team to the Arena to make sure there wasn’t anything we could do to make this happen but it was evident when they arrived that the venue was not ready or safe to receive my show or an audience.”

Though her shows have been cancelled with no immediate plans for rescheduling, the Firework hitmaker assured her Mexican fans that she’ll arrange something for them soon.

“You guys mean the world to me and we have all been on such a beautiful journey together that I will be thinking about how I can create something special for the fans in Guadalajara in the future,” she promised.

“I love you ALL,” her message concluded.

The announcement comes just a week after Perry joined Blue Origin’s first all-female crew for an 11-minute flight into space — a move that has drawn overwhelming criticism for its wastefulness and frivolousness.