Empty Karachi parking plaza sits idle as traffic chaos grows

As the number of vehicles in the city continues to rise, parking has remained a persistent challenge in Karachi’s busy Saddar area and its nearby streets.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab believes that the situation could be improved significantly if a modern parking plaza is built in the area. However, questions are being raised about a similar project launched years ago that never fully served its purpose.

Back in 2006, a multi-storey parking plaza was constructed in the Saddar area with space for 300 vehicles. According to the original plan, a shuttle service was also meant to run from the plaza to nearby areas — but it never began operating.

Currently, the building sees only a handful of cars each day. Some vehicles parked here have been left unattended for years, gathering dust and rust. No one knows who they belong to.

Locals say the building has potential, but only if authorities take it seriously. “If you want to revive this place, you have to give it attention,” one resident commented.

Mayor Wahab has acknowledged the need for proper planning and management. "A modern parking plaza here could ease congestion, but we must learn from past mistakes," he said.

Efforts are being made by the government to solve parking problems in the city, but residents also have a role to play. They are being urged to follow parking rules — using proper spaces rather than parking along roadsides or on pavements. Doing so would help keep traffic flowing and make things easier for pedestrians as well.