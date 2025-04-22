Thief finds Karachi police station an easy spot to steal motorcycle

Police officers stand behind crime scene police tape. — AFP/File

KARACHI: In yet another instance of rampant crime in the port city, a motorcycle was brazenly stolen from outside a police station while its owner was inside meeting an officer.

Police sources said the theft occurred in the Korangi district at the Al-Falah police station, where a citizen named Shahid Iqbal had arrived for a meeting with an official. He parked his 125cc motorcycle, registration number KQT-6183, at the station’s gate.

Upon coming out, he discovered the motorcycle missing, triggering an uproar within the police station premises.

Still from CCTV footage of the suspect outside the police station. — Reporter

Interestingly, just minutes before the theft, the suspect had entered the station, greeted the duty officer and other personnel, and pretended to file a report.

When the police personnel reviewed the station’s CCTV footage, it was revealed that the suspect had executed the theft within seconds and fled easily.

The footage showed the suspect entering the duty officer’s room before the incident, pretending to report a lost national identity card, taking advantage of the opportunity to assess the station’s interior. The police are currently searching for the suspect.

This incident comes amid a broader pattern of rising street crime in Karachi. In March, the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) revealed that 3,773 motorcycles and 195 cars were snatched or stolen in February alone.

Even with police claims of a 21% decline in overall crime in 2024, street crime remains a pressing concern. Criminals continue to loot and harm citizens, often fatally, with minimal resistance.

Last year alone, 106 people, including security personnel, professionals, and civilians, were killed by street criminals, while nearly 300 others sustained injuries.