ATC issues non-bailable warrants for KP CM Gandapur

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur addresses the KP Assembly on March 2, 2024. — Facebook/Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

A Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and three other PTI leaders in a case related to the violent protests that took place on October 5 in the provincial capital.

The ATC also issued arrest warrants for three other PTI leaders — Hammad Azhar, Saeed Sindhu, and Shehbaz Ahmed — for failing to join the investigation despite repeated police summons.

Police said that the named individuals were wanted in cases related to the last year's October 5 protest during which PTI workers allegedly attacked law enforcement personnel.

According to police officials, the PTI leaders had been nominated in multiple FIRs and were summoned on several occasions to join the investigation, but failed to comply.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.