



Meghan Markle receives seal of approval from key figure over major decision

Meghan Markle received good news as a key royal figure's close pal approved her life-changing decision.

Richard Kay, the Daily Mail's Editor, who was a close friend of Prince William and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, especially in her last years, claimed that the People's Princess must have been delighted with the Sussexes' royal exit.

During a conversation on Royal Confidential podcast, the royal commentator revealed Diana would have supported her daughter-in-law and son in choosing their freedom.

While sharing the People Princess' possible reaction towards Megxit, he said, "None of us really know, but I think there is something about Meghan that Diana would have found not just intriguing but slightly liberating."

“I think she would have liked Meghan's independence and the fact that she was able to offer Harry an escape route, if you like, from royal duty," Richard stated.

But, the royal expert claimed that Diana would be upset about the estrangement between her sons, Harry and William.

"I think she would have admired Harry's decision to settle in America. She wouldn't have admired, however, the rift with William," he said.

Richard added, "I think she would have been very disappointed by how things panned out but I think initially she would have been very welcoming to Meghan. That’s my view."

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020. Now, the couple lives in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.