NDMA warns of heatwave across Pakistan until Sunday

A heatwave is likely to engulf various parts of the country from Tuesday (today) through Sunday, April 27, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) stated in a warning.

The disaster management authority said most areas in the country are expected to experience hot and dry weather throughout this time.

Balochistan and Sindh are likely to experience significantly higher temperatures than usual throughout the week. Hot weather is also expected in most areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

However, the NDMA has also forecast the possibility of scattered rainfall in various areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, as well as in some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which may provide some respite.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that the highest temperature recorded across the country in the last 24 hours was 43 degrees Celsius in Jacobabad. Other cities experiencing high temperatures included Mithi, Bahawalnagar, and Nawabshah (42°C); Karachi, Kasur, and Lasbela (41°C).

Whereas, mercury hit 38°C in Lahore, 36°C in Islamabad, 35°C in Peshawar, 33°C in Muzaffarabad, 25°C in Quetta, and 22°C in Gilgit.





Karachi experiences heatwave

Karachi is also expected to be in the grip of the heatwave, with hot and dry weather forecast for the next 24 hours. The meteorological department forecast the maximum temperature in the megalopolis will range between 39 and 41 °C. The minimum temperature recorded in the city was 24°C.

The PMD said the humidity level in the air is currently at 60%. Whereas, light winds are blowing from the south in Karachi.

Temperature in the port city is expected to gradually decrease to some extent from Thursday as sea breezes will be restored.

The NDMA has advised citizens to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions during the hot spell. Health experts have also advised people to avoid getting out in the sun unnecessarily, specially from 11am to 4pm.