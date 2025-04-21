Bella Ramsey shares reaction to 'identity' confession

Bella Ramsey shares honest reaction to coming out as ‘non-binary’

Bella Ramsey has recently made shocking confession about coming out as non-binary.

In a new interview with The Observer, The Last of Us star earlier revealed in 2023 that they are genderfluid and use they/them pronouns.

Two years after the announcement, Bella expressed their regret over coming out publicly.

“Part of me looks back and I wish that I didn't, because I didn't want it to become a headline and a big thing, “admitted the 21-year-old.

The Game of Thrones actor continued, “And obviously it was going to, and I didn't really understand that at the time.”

Bella stated, “I wasn't really prepared for that. But on the other hand, people have said to me that it's been very helpful for them seeing some representation.”

Therefore, the Requiem actor explained, “It's been a mixed bag, but overall, I think it was a good thing, just for me living more freely, without feeling like I'm keeping a secret.”

However, Bella noted, “Now I’m like, ‘I’ll talk about it, but I don’t want it to be the focus anymore.’”

“I guess I’m just quite chill with it. And I want everyone else to be as chill with it basically,” added the actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bella opened up that they were diagnosed with autism during the first season of the HBO series, which filmed from June 2021 until July 2022.

Meanwhile, the star is currently starring in the second season of The Last of Us, which is releasing new episodes weekly on Sky in the UK.