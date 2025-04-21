Five Pakistani pilgrims die in Saudi Arabia bus accident

The damaged bus parked at the side of the road after getting involved in an accident. — Geo News

JEDDAH: At least five Pakistani Umrah pilgrims, including three womn, have died in a bus crash while on their way to Madina from the historic site of Badr in Saudi Arabia.



According to initial reports, the deceased — as well as most of the pilgrims in the bus — were all from Bahawalnagar district. Among the victims were Rukhsana Bibi and Amina Bibi from 228/9-R, Fort Abbas, two women from Dahran Wala, and an elderly man, Manzoor Hussain, from 39/3-R.

The accident left multiple others injured, who have been shifted to various hospitals in Madina for treatment.

"[My] sister and two cousins died in a bus accident while on their way to Madina from Badr," said Muhammad Khalid — a relative of the accident victims.

Hospital sources have said that four of the injured, including two women, were being treated at the Saudi-German Hospital, while three others, of which two are women, were receiving care at the King Fahd Hospital.

Additionally, one woman is being treated at King Salman Hospital. Authorities also said that two bodies had been shifted to each of the Saudi-German and King Fahd hospitals.

Pakistan's Consul General Khalid Majeed, speaking to Geo News, said that the Pakistan Consulate's team was actively assisting the injured and was also in contact with the Umrah sponsoring company concerned.

He also confirmed that NOCs have been issued for the burial of three deceased individuals in Saudi Arabia,

Meanwhile, the victims' relatives have also said that the deceased pilgrims will be buried in Saudi Arabia.