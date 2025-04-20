Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (left) shakes hands with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in this undated image. — MoFA/File

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be reaching Pakistan today (Sunday) on an official visit to discuss various aspects of bilateral relations, including trade and investment.

During his official trip, from April 20 to April 21, UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Abdullah will hold talks with his counterpart Ishaq Dar, with the discussions covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

The meeting, as per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), will particularly focus on trade and investment, energy cooperation, regional security, and people-to-people linkages will be reviewed during the meeting.

"The high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted, fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE, and underscores the two countries' shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest," the FO said in a statement.

The visit will also provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and concern.

During his time in Pakistan, the UAE dignitary will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with the two leaders set to "reaffirm the shared vision for peace and prosperity in the region".

"The visit will further cement the longstanding Pakistan-UAE ties and contribute to deepening bilateral engagements in diverse fields, benefiting the peoples of both countries," read the statement issued by the MoFA.

Sheikh Abdullah's visit comes after Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Pakistan in February, during which the two countries signed five agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, including banking, railways, mining and infrastructural investment.

Pakistan and the UAE share a rich history of bilateral ties expanding to multiple fields and domains, with a large number of Pakistanis living and working in the Gulf country, which has also recently enabled Pakistani nationals to obtain five-year visas as well.