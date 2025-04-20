Justice must be served impartially, says Federal Shariat Court ex-CJ Agha Rafiq

Justice (retd) Agha Rafiq Ahmed Khan, former chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan. — Federal Shariat Court website/File

Justice (retd) Agha Rafiq Ahmed Khan, former chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan, has stressed the importance of delivering justice impartially, saying that justice should always be served without pressure, no matter how upset anyone is.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of his autobiography “44 Years in Judiciary” in Karachi on Saturday, he said judges must ensure justice for those who seek it.

Former attorney general Munir A Malik, speaking at the event, said Justice (retd) Agha Rafiq had written the full story of the appointment of the chief justice of Pakistan in his book. He recommended everyone to read it.

Renowned businessman and economist Jahangir Siddiqui also spoke, sharing his long friendship with the former chief justice. He said, “Agha Sahib was generous and helpful—always ready to support others. He believed that we are only a means, and Allah gets the work done.”

Former acting president and caretaker prime minister Mohammad Mian Soomro, former interior minister Lt-Gen (retd) Moeenuddin Haider, former Sindh CM Ghaus Ali Shah, Federal Shariat Court Chief Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rehman, former Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, and senior journalist Mahmood Shaam also addressed the event.

Moeenuddin Haider revealed that during his time as interior minister, President Musharraf had asked whether the Hamood-ur-Rehman Commission report should be published. A committee was formed that recommended publishing it, except for two chapters. However, Musharraf was hesitant, thinking it might go against the army. “But I believed we must learn from our mistakes,” he added.

Haider also recalled a lesser-known story from when Benazir Bhutto brought her brother Shahnawaz’s body to Pakistan for burial. “At that time, Zardari was tortured, and I played a key role in sending him back to jail safely,” he said. “Zardari later told me I had saved his life, but now he doesn’t even acknowledge me.”

Muhammad Mian Soomro praised Justice (retd) Agha Rafiq as a man of principles and kindness. Abdullah Hussain Haroon called him an asset for Sindh and Pakistan. Ghaus Ali Shah described him as a brave and loyal judge. He said, “Bravery is rare among judges, but Agha Sahib never feared anyone.”

Justice Rafiq, in his closing remarks, expressed his gratitude to Abdullah Haroon and Ghaus Ali Shah for attending the event.

Munir A Malik shared that he once stopped appearing in Justice Agha Rafiq’s court because of his humility. “There was never arrogance in him,” he said.

Advocate Ghulam Hussain Shah said Justice Rafiq never compromised on his independence and had boldly written about political and social truths. Senior journalist Mahmood Shaam shared that he once faced an 11-year-long case under the Official Secrets Act, which a judge declared outside his jurisdiction. “The FIA can still reopen that case,” he added.