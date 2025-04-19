Protests against canals project politically driven, aimed at PPP: Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah addressing a press conference at PTV HQ in Islamabad, on August 21, 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah said the protests in Sindh by nationalist parties were not truly aimed at the canal project, but were politically driven efforts to undermine the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

"PPP is part of the government and must speak with full responsibility… the water issue is too sensitive to be used for political point-scoring," said the PML-N leader while speaking on Geo News programme 'Naya Pakistan'.

His statement came a day after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari warned that his party would part ways with the ruling coalition led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) if the federal government failed to address its reservations over the controversial canals project.

The controversial canals project has become a bone of contention between the two major political parties, which are allies in the Centre.

The issue concerns the federal government’s plan to divert water from the Indus River by constructing six canals to irrigate the Cholistan desert — a project opposed by its key ally, the PPP, and several nationalist parties in the province.

According to the government sources, the estimated cost of the Cholistan canal system is Rs211.4 billion, and through the project, thousands of acres of barren land can be used for agricultural purposes, and 400,000 acres of land can be brought under cultivation.

Almost all political and religious parties, nationalist groups and civil society organisations staged widespread rallies across Sindh against the controversial plan.

The Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-led party has time and again expressed reservations over the project, with President Asif Ali Zardari cautioning the government that some of its unilateral policies are causing "grave strain" on the federation.

“The federal government must immediately roll back its controversial canal project, otherwise the PPP cannot work with you [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz],” Bilawal said while addressing a public gathering in Hyderabad a day earlier.

Speaking during today's programme, Sanaullah urged the public not to be alarmed by the PPP’s statements, asserting that only one canal project was contentious, while the remaining six were being misrepresented as controversial for "political purposes".

He defended the Green Pakistan initiative, calling it essential for the country’s future and saying that the development scheme is aimed at securing long-term national benefits.

Urging the PPP to resolve the matter through dialogue, Rana Sanaullah said his party, firmly committed to the Constitution and democratic principles, has never compromised on the rights of the people and will not do so in the future.