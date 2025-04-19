CCTV footage: Armaghan using automatic weapon to attack police team

Armaghan Qureshi, seen carrying an automatic weapon, while attacking a police team raiding his residence in Karachi. — Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: Armaghan Qureshi, prime accused in Mustafa Amir murder case, can be seen using an automatic weapon in a recently released security camera footage when a police team raided his residence in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

In the CCTV footage obtained by Geo News, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) can be seen getting shot and injured. It also shows Armaghan, the prime accused in the Mustafa Amir murder case, with a girl.

The accused resorted to shooting at the police officials using an automatic weapon while talking to someone on the telephone. During the raid, the cops were cutting the grill of the gate installed at a stairway.

The case relates to the alleged kidnapping and murder of a BBA student, Mustafa, who had gone missing on January 6.

The whole saga unfolded after Armaghan opened fire at a team of the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) — a specialised unit of the Karachi police responsible for tackling cases related to murder and extortion — during a raid at his residence in Karachi's DHA in February.

Meanwhile, the deceased's body, found by police in a car near the Hub checkpost on January 12 and buried by the Edhi Foundation on January 16, was exhumed by a three-member medical board under the supervision of a judicial magistrate.

Meanwhile, the scope of investigations was expanded with AVCC contacting the FIA to ascertain the nature of the work carried out at the call centre discovered at Armagahan's residence.

A day ago, it emerged that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lodged another case against Armaghan over his alleged involvement in running a hawala-hundi network, illegal cryptocurrency transactions, and online fraud.

The case was registered against the accused by the agency's anti-money laundering circle on behalf of the state.

He, along with his father, established a company in the US for hawala-hundi, the FIR stated.

Furthermore, he also established an illegal call centre in 2018 for running an "organised network" of online scams in the United States (US).