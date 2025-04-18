Karachi braces for increased heat from Sunday

An Edhi volunteer sprays water on a person along a street during a hot summer day in Karachi on May 30, 2024. — INP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has cautioned that Karachi is expected to witness a spike in heat intensity beginning Sunday, with heatwave-like conditions likely to develop between April 20 and 23.

The PMD further warned that similar heatwave conditions could emerge in other areas of Sindh starting April 24.

The rise in temperature is attributed to a change in wind direction, according to the PMD.

The weather in Karachi is forecast to remain hot and humid over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to range between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 °C. Humidity levels stand at 77%, contributing to the discomfort felt across the city.

Strong winds are also likely to blow intermittently during this period, though sea breezes are continuing at a moderate pace of 12 kilometres per hour.

The forecast comes after PMD spokesperson Anjum Nazir, last week, said that Karachi was expected to witness a heatwave at the end of the ongoing month.

With temperatures expected to remain above average between April and June, he said that heatwave-like conditions will persist in South Punjab and parts of Sindh.

The PMD has already warned that excessive heat may also result in dust storms and windstorms, potentially damaging vulnerable infrastructure such as electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels.

The general public, particularly children, women, and senior citizens, are advised to avoid direct exposure to the sun and remain well-hydrated.

However, hinting at improving weather conditions in other parts of the country, the Met Office said that a westerly wind system may affect the upper parts of the country, which might result in rain and hail in the upper parts of the country till April 20.