Attendants thrash doctors as patient dies at Karachi’s Jinnah hospital

KARACHI: Tensions erupted in the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre's (JPMC) intensive care unit (ICU) when a fight broke out between attendants and doctors over the lack of beds as a critically ill patient passed away.

The attendants of the patient, who later died, attacked doctors. Footage of the CCTV cameras shows the attendants using violence on the doctors.

The attendants accused the hospital of not providing proper treatment to the patient, identified as 17-year-old Nisar Ali, who was suffering from a respiratory ailment. The hospital administration, however, stated that the patient was suffering from sepsis infection and was in critical condition, asserting that he was receiving the best possible care.

Following the patient's death, his family staged a protest outside the Saddar police station, along with the body. They claimed that doctors had initially recommended shifting Nisar to the ICU, but despite two vacant beds being available, he was allegedly denied admission, leading to a heated exchange.

Dr Shiva Ram, one of the doctors who was allegedly assaulted, along with his colleagues, reported to the Saddar police station for their safety.

Dr Shiva explained that there are nine beds in the ICU, seven of which were occupied, with two others reserved for gynecology patients. He stated that when some individuals entered the ICU, they were informed about the bed situation and advised to take the patient elsewhere.

The doctor said these individuals then started beating him.

He further emphasised that shortage of beds in the hospital is fault of the administration, not the doctors. He also pointed out that out of 30 beds in the surgical ward, only seven were currently in use. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, condemning the attack on Dr Shiva, the Young Doctors Association (YDA) has announced to boycott the outpatient department (OPD) services at the Jinnah hospital on Friday (today).

The YDA said Dr Shiva was attacked by 10 to 15 individuals in the hospital’s ICU ward.

The association has demanded the immediate registration of a first information report (FIR) and swift arrest of all those involved in the assault.