'GSP+ in mutual interest': Hungary affirms support for Pakistan's EU extension

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó sign agreements of cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Thursday. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Backing Pakistan’s GSP+ trade status with the EU, Hungary supported deepening ties with Pakistan in diplomacy, culture, and heritage, while reaffirming support for peace and multilateralism.

Bilateral ties were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Hungary’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó, who arrived in Islamabad on an official visit.

Both leaders also led their respective delegations in formal talks, which followed the signing of cooperation accords across different sectors.

Addressing a joint press stakeout after the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Dar said Pakistan and Hungary sought to deepen collaboration in agriculture, healthcare, information technology, and industrial manufacturing, citing vast potential.

He noted that the two countries were marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year — a partnership that had flourished across political, economic, scientific, and cultural spheres.

Calling Pakistan and Hungary trusted friends and partners, with ties rooted in shared aspirations for peace and development, he said both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation and address regional and global challenges.

DPM Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties under Hungary’s “Eastern Opening Policy,” developed under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, which he said aligned closely with Pakistan’s vision.

Commending Hungary’s contributions to Pakistan’s development and the successful operations of the Hungarian MOL Group in the country, he said the recently held third Joint Commission had further reinforced plans to leverage Hungarian expertise in agriculture, water management, and other areas.

He added that the Business Forum held earlier in the day showcased these opportunities, as Minister Szijjártó was accompanied by 17 businessmen from diverse sectors.

Dar expressed gratitude for Hungary’s continued support of the GSP+ scheme and said the MoUs and agreements signed during the visit would give new momentum to cultural ties.

He stated that both countries had signed an agreement abolishing visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders, further deepening government-to-government and people-to-people connections.

The deputy prime minister told the media that during the meeting, he had reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance on Jammu and Kashmir and its unwavering support for the Palestinian cause based on the two-state solution.

He also briefed the Hungarian delegation on the situation in Afghanistan and related security challenges.

Both sides underscored the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine and the importance of constructive dialogue.

In his remarks, Hungarian Minister Péter Szijjártó welcomed the signing of the visa exemption agreement and expressed Hungary’s desire to intensify bilateral relations.

He stressed that mutual respect should underpin international politics, and that judgmental, critical attitudes had created challenges in global affairs, adding that international politics should promote connectivity instead of dividing the world into blocs.

Referring to the cultural cooperation accords, he noted that both nations had rich histories and cultural heritage, which served as sources of strength.

Appreciating Pakistan’s efforts in combating terrorism, he acknowledged the serious security challenges facing the region, especially concerning Afghanistan, including terrorism and illegal migration.

He reaffirmed Hungary’s support for the extension of the GSP+ programme to Pakistan, calling it a mutual interest.

He also highlighted recent achievements in economic cooperation, including a doubling of trade volume.

He informed the media that Hungary had carried out 16 humanitarian programmes for Christian communities in Pakistan and offered 400 scholarships annually to Pakistani students.

Calling it the most common success story, he referred to Hungarian company MOL’s $400 million investment in Pakistan over the last 25 years, which he said had enhanced both Pakistan’s energy security and Hungary’s economic interests.

In response to a question, he said Hungary could offer cooperation in food security, water management, and medical technologies.

To another question, Deputy Prime Minister Dar highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to engage with Afghanistan, including the appointment of a Special Envoy. He also announced his upcoming visit to Kabul in the coming days.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Péter Szijjártó signed MoUs and an agreement on cooperation in the fields of culture (2025–27), archaeology and cultural heritage, and mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports.