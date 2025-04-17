Benny Blanco points out ‘average joe’ similarity in him and Ed Sheeran

Benny Blanco on Ed Sheeran

Benny Blanco is giving Ed Sheeran his well-earned flowers—and it's not just about chart-topping hits and sold-out arenas.

In a new TIME100 cover story published on Wednesday, April 16, the producer opened up about what makes Sheeran so incredibly, well, Ed.

“He sings sentences that we say all the time, but nobody ever puts them together like that in a song,” said Blanco, who’s worked with Sheeran for years and clearly knows the guy’s songwriting brain inside out.

But for Blanco, it’s not just about catchy lyrics. It’s the whole vibe.

“The thing that makes him so good—and I'm in a similar spot—we're just kind of like the average Joe that shouldn't have really made it, but somehow we did. He has that humility and that insecurity, and I think that's what makes him so relatable,” he said.

And then there’s the work ethic.

Blanco admits, “Normally, it takes me like a week to write a good song.” Meanwhile, Sheeran? “He does not leave the studio until he writes three songs in a day. It’s insane.”

Insane is right—especially considering the pop star once cranked out eight songs in a single day. Yes, including the smash hit Eastside, his collab with Halsey and Khalid.

No pressure, everyone else.

Sheeran's songwriting philosophy is simple but fierce, “All of the best songs are written within a three-hour period.” That’s either incredibly inspiring or wildly intimidating, depending on your caffeine intake.

But when he’s not setting fire to studio timelines, Sheeran’s out in the wild…in disguise.

On the April 8 episode of The Tonight Show, he joined Jimmy Fallon for an undercover performance in a New York City subway station.

The duo—going by the mysterious and mildly chaotic name “Frat Poison”—donned all-black outfits, wigs, sunglasses, and piercings to blend in. Or at least try to.

Together, they covered Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club with Sheeran on guitar and Fallon enthusiastically jingling a tambourine. And yes, there was a crowd. Because when two guys dressed like goth rockers start performing Broadway-level vocals underground, people stop to stare.

Eventually, Fallon pulled off the big reveal, “I’m Jimmy Fallon. This is Ed Sheeran right now!” Cue the screams. The pair then gave the audience a surprise performance of Sheeran’s newest single Azizam, which dropped April 4.

Between rapid-fire songwriting and subway serenades in disguise, Ed Sheeran is clearly not slowing down—or blending in.