Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar responded to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) allegations of depriving party founder Imran Khan of jail amenities at Adiala, saying that the former premier was seemingly 'enjoying holidays' instead of a jail term.

"Khan was not deprived of any jail amenity," said Tarar while speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Wednesday.

He said that Khan was allowed to meet people several times a week, and he is the only political leader who has enjoyed this kind of leniency. "Imran Khan is jailed in a corruption case, but he is not on holiday."

Regarding the former ruling party's allegations, Tarar stated that the federal government does not have the time to conspire for PTI's demise from the political arena.

He maintained that the PTI is experiencing infighting among its leaders and is divided into two factions - Aleema Khan's group and Bushra Bibi's group. "I really don't know which faction of the PTI was stopping another from meeting him [Imran Khan]," he added.

His statements came after several PTI leaders were seen blaming each other for creating hurdles while trying to conduct meetings with Khan at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail.

A day ago, a meeting between Khan and PTI leaders was again hit by controversy as the party's chairman, Gohar Ali Khan, said that the party granted permission to "only two lawyers" for the meeting by their list; however, "five lawyers met the PTI founder today".

The PTI lawmaker also slammed the jail authorities for barring Khan's family members from meeting him. "We condemn you for not allowing Khan's sisters to meet him."

Tarar further slammed the former ruling party's political moves, saying that they were unclear about the issues on which they wanted to hold talks.

To a question regarding differences within the ruling coalition, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said that they respect their key ally, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari.

He added that his party was serious to address reservations of the PPP and a committee was working under Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in this regard.

Last month, it emerged that the PML-N and the PPP agreed to hold further rounds of negotiations on power sharing in Punjab.

The decision was made during a meeting of the coordination committees of both parties at the Punjab Governor's House on Saturday.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to working together on public welfare projects and agreed to hold regular monthly meetings.