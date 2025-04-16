Dar urges modernisation and unity in UN peacekeeping

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar chairing a meeting in this undated picture. — APP/Files

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday called for urgent reforms in United Nations peacekeeping operations, stressing the need for enhanced use of technology, stronger accountability measures, and multilateral cooperation to address today’s complex security challenges.

Addressing delegates from over 30 nations, UN officials, and military leadership during the closing session of a high-level preparatory meeting co-hosted by Pakistan and the Republic of Korea, he emphasised the urgent need to adapt peacekeeping missions to present-day’s rapidly evolving security landscape.

“UN peacekeeping remains one of the most visible and cost-effective instruments for maintaining international peace and security,” he said, adding, “but this noble endeavour comes at a profound human cost.”

Dar paid tribute to the 4,423 peacekeepers who have lost their lives in service — including 181 from Pakistan including a female peacekeeper — and warned that peacekeeping missions were increasingly under threat from disinformation, non-state armed groups, and the misuse of emerging technologies.

Over two days of discussions in Islamabad, participants explored how advanced technologies — such as UAVs, counter-IED systems, and early-warning tools — could improve mission effectiveness and safety.

“Only credible deterrence will protect our peacekeepers,” Dar asserted, calling for stronger mechanisms of accountability against attacks on UN personnel.

The deputy prime minister laid out seven guiding principles for reforming peacekeeping, including clear mandates, inclusive political processes, adequate resources, and strengthened regional partnerships.

He also welcomed the UN Security Council’s recent resolution to fund African Union-led operations and encouraged deeper collaboration with bodies like the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s six-decade legacy of peacekeeping, noting that over 235,000 Pakistani personnel have served in 48 UN missions.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s continued support for the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) and urged equal access for the mission on both sides of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasising the need for a peaceful resolution in line with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Despite global and regional challenges, Dar ended on an optimistic note: “We envision a future of peace, connectivity, and shared prosperity—not confrontation. Let us renew our commitment to those who protect peace, and to a multilateral order rooted in justice, dignity, mutual respect, and collective security.”

The Islamabad meeting serves as a key lead-up to the 2025 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference scheduled for Berlin later this year.