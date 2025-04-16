Khloe Kardashian reveals Kim Kardashian broke major news about partners

Khloe Kardashian opens up about Kim Kardashian breaking heartbreaking news

Khloe Kardashian revisited the memory of her partners cheating on her and how her family supported her at the time, in a candid interview.

The 40-year-old reality star revealed that her sister, and mom, Kris Jenner were the first people to know about her partners’ infidelity even before herself.

During her appearance at Alex Cooper’s podcast, Call Her Daddy, on Wednesday, April 16th, the Good American founder shared that Kim had to break the heartbreaking news for her.

The Kardashians star has been cheated on by both of her partner, Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson, and both the partners cheated on her several times.

When the host asked if Kris knew the details of her personal life, to which Khloe said, “Oh my God. She has more times than less, her and Kim.”

The socialite continued, “Kim has known about the cheating. I think both of the cheating stuff. I think Kim found out first. I think both — which is crazy — before I knew.”

Referring to Lamar, Khloe said that Kris and Kim “knew things before I did and had to tell me.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Khloe opened up about Tristan’s 2018 cheating scandal which happened under the public eye while the family was filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“When Kim found out that Tristan was cheating on me when I was pregnant, she was, if I remember correctly, I think she was about to sit down for Keeping Up interviews, and it happened while she was in the interview chair,” she remembered.

“I don't know if as much would have been shown if that's not how it was unfolding in real time. We just happened to be filming all the f------ time, so it did happen that way.”

Although the news was hurtful to her, Khloe said she was glad she got it through family members, “I would rather a family member than a stranger.”