BNP-M ends Mastung sit-in, announces protest rallies against Baloch activists' arrest

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal at the sit-in in Mastung, Balochistan, March 31, 2025. — X/MediaCellBNP

The Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) on Wednesday announced ending its 20-day-long sit-in protest at Lak Pass, Mastung. The demonstration was launched in response to the arrests of Baloch rights activists.

Party leader Akhtar Mengal said the decision was made out of concern for the public inconvenience caused by the prolonged sit-in. He added that the party would now shift its campaign to district-level rallies across Balochistan.

The party had been protesting for nearly three weeks, demanding the release of Dr Mahrang Baloch, chief organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, and other detained female activists, leading to prolonged road closures.

Sindh police had arrested BYC leader Sammi Deen Baloch during a crackdown on demonstrators protesting the arrest of the movement's leadership, including Dr Mahrang, in Karachi.

Mahrang was taken into custody earlier, along with 16 other activists from their protest camp in Quetta, a day after they accused police of beating up three of their protesters to death during an anti-riot action.

However, Sammi was later released, but BNP-M's protest continued.

Key highways connecting Quetta to Karachi and Taftan remained closed, causing severe economic disruption, critical shortages of essential goods and mounting frustration among the public and business community alike.

President of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) Muhammad Ayub Maryani said that the blockade was inflicting daily financial losses amounting to millions of rupees. He stated that over 1,200 trucks and containers, including 847 tankers carrying LPG and other petroleum products from Iran, had been stuck at the Pak-Iran border.

On Monday, the All Parties Conference (APC) organised by the BNP passed nine resolutions in a joint declaration, calling for the implementation of constitutional safeguards related to the 1948 Instrument of Accession of Balochistan to Pakistan and urging a national-level dialogue to resolve longstanding issues.