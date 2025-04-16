Judge Ali Baqar Najafi sworn in as Supreme Court judge

ISLAMABAD: Judge Ali Baqar Najafi, a former Lahore High Court (LHC) judge, was sworn in as a Supreme Court judge on Wednesday, following his appointment by President Asif Ali Zardari.

The Ministry of Law and Justice announced Najafi's appointment as the apex court judge in a notification on Tuesday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under clause (1) of Article 177 read with clause (8) of Article 175A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Judge Lahore High Court, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan with effect from the date he makes oath of his office," read the notification.

The notification came just days after he was nominated by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).

Born in Lahore on September 15, 1963, Najafi's academic foundation was laid at the Government Muslim Model School in his hometown, followed by a Bachelor of Science degree from Government College, Lahore. He furthered his legal education at Punjab University Law College, graduating with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in 1989.

Najafi embarked on his legal career in Lahore that same year, initially apprenticing before joining his father, the late Ali Huzoor Najafi, an SC Advocate. He was enrolled as an Advocate of the High Courts in 1990 and subsequently as an SC Advocate.

During his 20-year tenure at the Bar, Najafi established himself as a formidable legal advocate, handling over 1,000 cases, including several landmark judgements.

His expertise encompassed a wide range of legal domains, including Constitutional, Civil, Criminal, Corporate, Banking, Customs, Narcotics, Anti-Corruption, Labour, Immigration, and Islamic Laws, as well as Private International Law. He also demonstrated a strong commitment to cases of public interest litigation and human rights.

On April 16, 2012, Najafi's exceptional legal acumen and dedication to justice led to his elevation as a Judge of the LHC. Since then, he has adjudicated over 37,000 cases across diverse jurisdictions, including Criminal, Civil, Constitutional, Human Rights, National Accountability Bureau, Banking, Company, Anti-Corruption, Narcotics, Murder References, Family, Rent, and Labour.

He served at the principal seat and all its benches, including Multan, Rawalpindi, and Bahawalpur.

Notably, Najafi also conducted a pivotal judicial inquiry into the Model Town incident that occurred on June 17, 2014, in which 14 people lost their lives.