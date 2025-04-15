Former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore. — Reuters/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Tuesday that jailed party founder Imran Khan did not grant permission to any party leader for holding talks with the establishment.

His statement comes days after PTI leader Azam Swati's claimed that he had received the nod from Khan to contact the establishment to settle issues for bringing political stability to the country.

Last week, Swati, while talking to a private news channel, claimed that he would meet 'someone' after which he would be able to say what the future course of action would be.

He also hinted at the inclusion of former president Dr Arif Alvi and some others in the negotiation process, adding that he would be "meeting someone next Wednesday" and wanted Alvi and some other friends to join him.

Talking to reporters outside Rawalpindi's Adiala jail after meeting Khan, Gohar said that the party founder has given him "six statements" today.

"PTI founder said that he has not pressurised anyone to strike a deal," said Gohar, adding that Khan also stated that his party would unveil its narrative on the mining and minerals act after consulting political leaders.

Gohar added that he would discuss the mining and minerals bill with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

A recently tabled bill in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly by the ruling PTI to regulate investment in the province's mining and minerals sector has sparked a sharp debate, drawing criticism from opposition parties, allies, and even voices within the PTI itself.

Opponents argue the proposed law threatens to undermine provincial autonomy and hand greater control of KP's natural resources to the federal government.

However, the KP government maintains the legislation has been misunderstood and insists it is designed to curb illegal mining and attract investment.

The bill was introduced in the provincial parliament at a time when the federal government was eagerly promoting the country's mineral reserves to attract foreign investment.

Gohar urged the PTI leadership to refrain from making statements on the matter until Gandapur and the political leadership meet with Khan.

Moreover, the PTI founder "expressed concerns" over matters related to Afghan refugees and, particularly, Afghanistan.

Pointing towards discontent among PTI leaders, the PTI founder issued strict directives to the party leaders not to give statements against each other anymore.

The jailed ex-premier also gave his directives regarding the grand opposition alliance, saying that the PTI should work on a short agenda to ally with the opposition parties.

"PTI founder said that all opposition parties will have to gather [on a single platform for [the protection of] democracy," said Gohar.

Today's meeting between Khan and PTI leaders was once again hit by controversy as Gohar criticised that the party granted permission to "only two lawyers" for the meeting by their list; however, "five lawyers met the PTI founder today".

It is noteworthy to mention here that the PTI leaders who met Khan today at Adiala jail include Gohar, Barrister Salman Safdar, Faisal Chaudhry, Ali Imran, and Rai Salman.

The PTI lawmaker also slammed the jail authorities for barring Khan's family members from meeting him at the jail. "We condemn you for not allowing Khan's sisters to meet him."

He recalled the Islamabad High Court's clear instructions to the jail authorities for allowing meeting with Khan twice a week.

'Doors of negotiations not closed'

PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram clarified that ex-PM Khan has never closed the doors of negotiations and added that talks could only be held in national interests, covering the core issues, including the supremacy of law and constitution.

He reiterated that the PTI founder believed in getting justice from the courts. Akram added that the PTI founder decided to seek release from courts but was not by striking any deal.

The party spokesperson elaborated that Khan instructed for a briefing by CM Gandapur on the mines and minerals bill, which would be passed [from the KP Assembly] after his approval.

The top leader also ordered PTI leaders to refrain from giving conflicting statements regarding the said legislation. Moreover, the PTI founder also asked the KP Assembly to introduce a resolution for Afghan refugees, Akram concluded.