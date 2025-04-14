Coachella 2025: Get to know all about it

Coachella 2025: Who attended the annual music festival

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival began Friday, April 11 with festival goers flocking to Coachella Valley.

Several performances took place at the annual music festival for the attendees to enjoy; Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott headlined the event.

Some of the other star performances include that of Missy Elliott, Charli xcx, Megan Thee Stallion, Benson Boone, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie, Ed Sheeran, FKA twigs, T-Pain, Tyla, Weezer, Zedd, Jimmy Eat World, The Marías and more.

While famed celebs like Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Barry Keoghan and Megan Fox had graced the event last year, this year too a long list of A-list celebs could be seen on the Empire Polo Club grounds.

Let's take a look at who attended Coachella 2025:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber:

The famed couple was at the Coachella where Hailey Bieber made headlines for a warm fan interaction that got her unflinching support and loyalty of her fan who now claims, "YA THEY CAN NEVER MAKE ME HATE HER."

Emma Chamberlain:

The influencer was snapped enjoying at the festival ground. Chamberlain herself took to Instagram two days before the event started to post a reel showing her searching for a perfect outfit for it.

Blackpink's Rose:

Rose took to Instagram Story to share a clip of her standing in the crowd to support her bandmember Lisa on her Coachella solo debut.

The White Lotus actor Patrick Schwarzenegger:

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son made appearance in support of Lisa with their co-actor Tayme Thapthimthong. Patrick even praised the Rockstar crooner posting a clip on Instagram captioning is as the 'global superstar crushed it.'

Dylan Efron:

Zac Efron's brother was also among the attendees. One of the winners of Season 3 of Peacock's The Traitors, his Instagram account showed the actor on a bike apparently on the way to the festival.

Bretman Rock, Charli D'Amelio, James Charles, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Pairs Hilton, Emma Roberts, Too Short, Matt Rogers and Dylan Mulvaney were among the other attendees.