Benson Boone surprises Coachella crowd with album reveal during first set

Benson Boone Coachella debut was nothing short of electric, packed with surprises that kept fans buzzing with excitement.

On Friday, April 11, during his first ever gig at the annual music and arts festival, the singer, who was shot to fame with his single hit Beautiful Things, made a major announcement: his sophomore abum, American Heart, is on the way.

According to People, Boone debuted the album’s title track live, a heartfelt homage to his roots on 1980s American and gritty heartland rock.

But the surprises didn’t stop there. Shortly after sharing the news, the Slow It Down singer stunned the crowd with a cover of rock band Queen’s 1975 classic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Just as the audience was soaking the vibes in, legendary Queen guitarist Brian May emerged on the stage to join Boone.

The duet was a moment to remember not only for its star power but because it marked one of May’s first performances since suffering a "minor stroke" seven months ago that temporarily affected his ability to move his left arm.

Boone, 22, while delivering an electrifying and emotionally charged performance remained true to his form.

He took the stage in one of his signature sparkling jumpsuits, layered under a dramatic fur shrug.