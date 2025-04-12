Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce draws backlash for recent move

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to make headlines since the two began dating in September 2023.

The couple has recently got embroiled in a reignited long-running feud of the Cruel Summer crooner with Kanye West.

The Eras Tour hitmaker has reportedly taken a legal action against the Yeezy founder, and the Super Bowl Champion wants to have a 'man-to-man' confrontation with him over his vulgar accusations.

As the temperature is currently high, the NFL star has ended up in a controversy due to his New Heights podcast.

The Swifties are blasting the podcast for 'gross' romance-heavy survey calling it simply 'pathetic 'clout-chasing'.

The Shake It Off hitmaker's fans have criticized the questionnaire sent out by the Wondery network.

As per Page Six, one section of the survey asked listeners to choose from the given list three reasons for listening to the Kelce brothers' podcast.

Apart from 'football-specific commentary', 'Kelce family dynamic', there were multiple statements regarding Taylor Swift.

For instance, one option was, "I was drawn to the prospect of hearing details and clues about Taylor Swift's life and her relationship with Travis."

Another option read, "I like feeling like a part of the community that supports Taylor's happiness outside of her music."

The outlet reported that the questionnaire has been altered, and Swift-related questions have been cut from it.