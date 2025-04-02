Khloe Kardashian weighs in on idea of having more kids: 'I feel complete'

Khloe Kardashian seemingly set the record straight on whether she is open to welcoming more kids.

In a conversation with trainer Gunnar Peterson on the latest episode of her podcast Khloe in Woonder Land, the two exchanged family experiences.

During one instance, Peterson, who has five kids, jokingly teased the mother of two that she needs to catch up with him, hinting to have more babies.

In response, the Good American co-founder said no, shutting down any possible idea of expanding her family.

"No, I’m good. I have my two, and then I just acquire other kids," she responded before Peterson chimed in, saying, "You also have a lot of nieces and nephews, so you fill the bench."

"I take care of a lot of [people]. I’m good. I feel complete. Starting 20," The Kardashians star added with a playful laugh.

Khloe, 40, shares six-year-old daughter True and two-year-old son Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson, a Canadian basketballer.

Although Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian's third daughter has ruled out the possibility of expanding her family with more children, she remains open to finding love again and potentially marrying a new partner.

"I would love my kids to see me have a husband one day, and I would love them to see love and affection and romance," Khloe shared during a March episode of The Kardashians.