An undated image of Punjab Police's SP Aisha Butt. — Facebook@PunjabPolicePakistanOfficial/File

LAHORE: Bringing honour to Pakistan, especially to women in public service, Punjab Police's SP Aisha Butt has been selected to receive the 'Excellence in Performance Award' 2025.

The award, conferred by the International Association of Women Police, recognises SP Butt's "distinguished service and commitment to policing".

"On behalf of our members, the Board of Directors and the Recognition Committee, congratulations on receiving the highly competitive global recognition," reads the letter issued by IAWP President Julia Jaeger.

The award, given every year to a female police officer from around the world in recognition of her extraordinary services, will be bestowed upon SP Butt during the 62nd IAWP Annual Training Conference set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland from September 8 to September 12, 2025.

It is to be noted that SP Butt is currently serving the City Traffic Officer Gujranwala.

Congratulating the police personnel on her achievement, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar said that her success is a source of pride for all police officers.