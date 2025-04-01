In pictures: Pakistanis observe festive Eid ul Fitr with celebrations across country

Web Desk

People across Pakistan are celebrating Eid ul Fitr with great zeal and fervour alongside offering prayers for unity, peace and prosperity.

Applying henna on chaand raat, a day before Eid, while distributing sweets and Eidi among loved ones on the auspicious day remained the highlight of the auspicious religious occasion.

The day also saw special congregational prayer at mosques and Eidgahs (place designated for Eid prayer), where people sought divine blessings for the country’s progress and security.

Let's take a look at Eid preps across the country.

A woman shows off her hands after getting henna (mehndi) designs applied at Meena Bazaar ahead of Eid ul Fitr in Karachi, March 30, 2025 — APP

Women and children shop in the market, ahead of Eid in Karachi on March 29, 2025. — Reuters

Muslims attend Eid ul Fitr prayers in Karachi on March 31, 2025. — Reuters

Families arrive at the Railway Station to leave for their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with their loved ones in Sargodha, March 30, 2025. — APP

People walk on the railway track to reach the New Multan Railway Station to leave for their hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Fitr festival with their loved ones in Multan, March 30, 2025. — APP

Children wave goodbye to their relatives as a passenger train departs from the railway station, taking travellers to their hometowns for Eid ul Fitr celebrations in Sargodha, March 30, 2025. — APP

Workers diligently laying carpets at Eidgah in preparation for the Eid ul Fitr prayer, ensuring a comfortable space for worshippers in Hyderabad, March 30, 2025. — APP

Muslims attend Eid ul Fitr prayers in Karachi on March 31, 2025. — Reuters



