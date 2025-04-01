In pictures: Pakistanis observe festive Eid ul Fitr with celebrations across country

Web Desk
April 1, 2025
People across Pakistan are celebrating Eid ul Fitr with great zeal and fervour alongside offering prayers for unity, peace and prosperity.
Applying henna on chaand raat, a day before Eid, while distributing sweets and Eidi among loved ones on the auspicious day remained the highlight of the auspicious religious occasion.
The day also saw special congregational prayer at mosques and Eidgahs (place designated for Eid prayer), where people sought divine blessings for the country’s progress and security.
Let's take a look at Eid preps across the country.