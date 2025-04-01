Karachi blaze becomes 'picnic spot' as fire rages on for fourth day

As the fire in Karachi’s Korangi Crossing area rages into its fourth day, a crowd of residents turned the scene into a viewing spot without keeping in mind the hazard.

Despite safety concerns, many gathered to watch the flames, with some taking selfies, while authorities continue their efforts to control the blaze caused by an underground gas leak.

The blaze remains uncontrollable, with experts cautioning that firefighting efforts could worsen the situation.

The fire began early Saturday morning after a local construction company drilled over 1,100 feet for a tube well, releasing methane gas under high pressure. Despite the presence of fire brigade personnel and police at the scene, the flames continue to burn, and efforts to extinguish them have proven ineffective.

Experts, including former Chief Fire Officer Kazim Ali, have warned against attempting to douse the blaze, suggesting that the blaze could burn itself out within a few days if left alone.

However, they caution that continued firefighting attempts could escalate the situation, spreading gas and increasing the risk to nearby residents. One of the expert has suggested marking a 90-metre restricted area and constructing a soil mound to block the flames as a measure to contain the fire.

On the first night of Eid, many Karachiites visited the site after seeing media coverage, with some even admitting they came just to witness the event. Police, however, did not take action to prevent citizens from approaching the blaze, raising concerns over public safety.

The fire has become a focal point for public attention, while experts are closely monitoring the situation. Officials are also collecting water and gas samples to assess the underground deposits' scale and potential risks.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has confirmed that its installations are not near the affected area, while Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) continues to monitor the fire’s impact on the gas supply.