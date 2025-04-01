Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's future marriage plans leave fans shock

Kanye West, Bianca Censori married life to take a surprising turn

Kanye West can't help but stay in the headlines and garner negative attention – but his partner Bianca Censori has a solution for it.

The Yeezy founder currently has tension with his former wife Kim Kardashian over allowing his 11-year-old North in his latest song with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Moreover, he is also embroiled in a fight with Rihanna and Jay-Z for making disturbing comments about their twins Rumi and Sir, both 7-year-old.

Amid all the chaos, the Australian model wants to save her troubled marriage with the 47-year-old, and she is 'concocting' a plan for it, as reported by Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old is, however, reportedly thought to have an 'ulterior' motive.

The inner circle of the duo believes that she wants West to 'expand his brood' which would force him to keep himself and her out of unnecessary controversies and danger.

She is of the view that in turn this would 'strengthen' their rocky marriage.

It is pertinent to note that the architect had recently separated from Taylor Swift's rival for a brief period of time after the infamous Grammys controversy.

A source spilled the beans to Daily Mail that Censori is 'encouraging' West, also known as Ye, believing it will save their marriage and heal their relationship.