Tight jail security prevents Imran Khan from offering Eid prayer

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan marked his third consecutive Eid ul Fitr behind bars at Adiala Jail, where heightened security measures prevented him from offering Eid prayers with other inmates.

Khan, facing charges ranging from leaking state secrets to selling state gifts, is embroiled in 100 cases and has been imprisoned since August 2023.

While Eid prayers were held at the central mosque within the prison, Khan was unable to join due to security concerns. His wife, Bushra Bibi, who is also incarcerated, remained in her cell during the prayers.

Other inmates, under-trial prisoners, and jail officials participated in the congregation.

To ensure security around the high-profile prison, a special three-day security plan has been implemented.

According to sources, eight additional security checkpoints have been set up on roads leading to Adiala jail, with nearly 200 officers and personnel deployed. Security staff will perform duties in three shifts under the supervision of SP Saddar Nabeel Khokhar.

Authorities have reinforced security to counter any potential protests by PTI supporters outside the prison. A reserve force has also been deployed, while police personnel have been equipped with anti-riot gear.

Meanwhile, ahead of Eid ul Fitr, the belongings of PTI founder Khan were delivered to Rawalpindi's Adiala jail. According to sources, the items sent for the PTI founder include four new outfits for Eid, a pair of shoes, and a waistcoat.