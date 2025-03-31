Punjab prohibits makeshift mechanical rides during Eid days

Kids enjoying rides at the a festival with their parents. — Geo.tv/ File

Citing public safety concerns, the Punjab Home Department has banned temporary mechanical rides that are set up for the Eid celebrations.

Through a notification, the provincial government stated that rides that are permanently installed at amusement parks and play areas will be permitted to run as long as they have a fitness certificate, ensuring their adherence to safety regulations.

The notification directed deputy commissioners to enforce the ban on temporary mechanical rides on Eid's occasion, warning of potential risks due to inadequate safety inspections.

The notification highlights that temporary rides, often assembled without proper safety checks, pose significant risks to public safety, especially during Eid when large crowds gather.

It states that only rides that have undergone official inspections and meet safety regulations will be permitted.

Meanwhile, authorities in Quetta have imposed Section 144, restricting public access to major tourist destinations, including Hanna, Urak, Karkhasa, and Shaban.

The decision, as per the official order, was taken in light of the security situation.