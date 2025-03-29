Pedro Pascal reflects on ‘The Last of Us’ journey ahead of season 2

Pedro Pascal opened up about the “profound” experience he had while working in The Last of Us, after filming the second season.
The 49-year-old actor, who rose to new heights of fame after the post-apocalyptic drama’s success, shared that he felt a huge impact upon himself.
The Game of Thrones alum shared, “This job definitely created a new chapter in my life in a profound way. I think because of the personal experience I had making the show. And then, of course, the way the show was received … in a way that is in measure with, like, how deeply important it means to all of us is a rare thing. It will never happen again,” during a virtual critics press conference on March 24th.
Pascal recalled creating the show with co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, and fellow cast members, including Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever, Young Mazino and Isabela Merced.
The Gladiator 2 star said, “the way I remember meeting Craig and Neil for the first time, the way I remember getting the job, the way I remember getting to Alberta, [Gabriel’s] FaceTime, [Bella and I] on set for the first time.”
The sequel to The Last of Us premieres on April 13th.