Pedro Pascal reflects on ‘The Last of Us’ journey ahead of season 2

Pedro Pascal shares how ‘The Last of Us’ impacted him personally

Pedro Pascal opened up about the “profound” experience he had while working in The Last of Us, after filming the second season.

The 49-year-old actor, who rose to new heights of fame after the post-apocalyptic drama’s success, shared that he felt a huge impact upon himself.

The Game of Thrones alum shared, “This job definitely created a new chapter in my life in a profound way. I think because of the personal experience I had making the show. And then, of course, the way the show was received … in a way that is in measure with, like, how deeply important it means to all of us is a rare thing. It will never happen again,” during a virtual critics press conference on March 24th.

Pascal recalled creating the show with co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, and fellow cast members, including Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Kaitlyn Dever, Young Mazino and Isabela Merced.

The Gladiator 2 star said, “the way I remember meeting Craig and Neil for the first time, the way I remember getting the job, the way I remember getting to Alberta, [Gabriel’s] FaceTime, [Bella and I] on set for the first time.”

The sequel to The Last of Us premieres on April 13th.