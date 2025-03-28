Meghan Markle reveals mysterious details about her wedding day

Meghan Markle has revealed the makeup products used on her wedding day to Prince Harry through a new page on her online shop.

The page, titled The Wedding Edit, features ten products from brands like Dior, Tatcha, and MAC.

Meghan's makeup artist, Daniel Martin, had previously kept the products used on the royal wedding a secret.

In a 2021 interview, Martin said, "I've never spoken publicly about what it is I used on her [for the wedding]. That's always going to be the mystery."

However, Martin recently disclosed the products used on the Breaking Beauty podcast.

"I was with Dior then, so a lot of the Backstage had just launched," he explained.

The Dior Backstage line launched in June 2018, shortly after Meghan's wedding on May 19, 2018.

The makeup artist also revealed that Meghan's wedding day glow was achieved using Dior Backstage products and Tatcha skincare.

"Her whole face was pretty much Dior Backstage," he said. He also used a MAC lip liner on Meghan's lips.

Martin, who serves as global director of artistry at Tatcha, also mentioned his own contribution to Meghan's makeup collection.

"I created the lip tint for Tatcha. Plum Blossom is a great one."

The revelation comes after years of speculation about the products used to create Meghan's natural yet radiant wedding day look.