Deadly Quetta blast kills three, injures 21

Several Edhi ambulances can be seen in this undated image. — AFP/File

QUETTA: A powerful explosion shook Quetta’s Double Road, killing at least three people and injuring 21 others, including two children.



The blast targeted a police van on routine patrol, severely injuring officers inside the vehicle.

According to Police Surgeon Dr Ayesha Faiz, three people lost their lives in the attack, while multiple injured individuals remain in critical condition. Dr Abdul Hadi, the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Sandeman Hospital, confirmed that four victims are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Dr Arbab Kamran, the Managing Director of the Trauma Centre, said that emergency medical aid is being provided to all the injured.

Following the explosion, authorities declared an emergency at Sandeman Hospital, summoning all doctors and medical staff on an urgent basis. The area has been cordoned off, and security forces have launched an investigation into the attack.

Balochistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks in recent months, with security forces frequently being targeted.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the blast and expressed deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack.

The president said such heinous acts during the holy month of Ramadan reflect the nefarious designs of terrorists. He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the deceased and commiserated with the bereaved families. The president also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

Taking to X, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the explosion and expressed sorrow over the deaths.

“We equally share in the grief of the families of the deceased,” Naqvi said.

He said: “The forces of the enemy are targeting Balochistan. We will thwart this heinous conspiracy meant to create instability.”

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.