Indian prisoner hangs himself to death in Karachi's Malir prison

An Indian prisoner identified as Gaurav, son of Ram Anand, took his own life in Karachi’s Malir jail, prison authorities said on Wednesday.

They said the prisoner identified as Gaurav, son of Ram Anand, was remanded to Malir jail on February 2, 2022, by a civil judge.

The prisoner hanged himself with a piece of rope in the barrack washroom where all Indian national prisoners are confined.

As per the jail authorities, the duty doctor examined Gaurav and declared him dead at about 2:20am, following which the duty magistrate conducted the inquest and ordered to keep the body at a morgue until “legal formalities/ further orders”.

According to Superintendent District Jail Malir Arshad Shah, the suicide incident took place between the night of March 24 and 25.

After the death was confirmed by the jail's medical staff, the body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal formalities and then to Edhi Mortuary in Sohrab Goth, he added.

The official further said that an autopsy of the body would be conducted under the supervision of the magistrate.

They said consultations were also underway with the consulate regarding the Indian prisoner’s documents and nationality.

Earlier in January this year, Pakistan and India exchanged lists of their respective nuclear installations and prisoners on the first day of the new year, according to the Foreign Office.

The neighbouring countries exchanged the list of prisoners in each other’s custody through diplomatic channels.

The simultaneous exchange of lists took place in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008, said the FO spokesperson.

Under the Agreement, both countries are required to exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year, she added.

Islamabad handed over a list of 266 Indian prisoners in Pakistan (49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen) to a representative of the High Commission of India in the federal capital.

Simultaneously, New Delhi shared the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to an officer of the Pakistan High Commission, the FO said, adding that there were a total of 462 Pakistanis in Indian jails (381 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen).