Gwyneth Paltrow in hot waters for her controversial comments

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘irresponsible’ comments draw backlash

Gwyneth Paltrow, the Iron Man actress, is now bearing the brunt of her casual remarks about intimacy coordinator.

The Oscar-winning actress, who recently shut down “beef” rumours with Meghan Markle, is pairing with Timothee Chalamet in their upcoming movie Marty Supreme.

The 52-year-old while talking to Vanity Fair confessed that she had never heard of intimacy coordinators before.

She quipped that she belonged to the ‘era where you get nak*d, you get in bed, the camera’s on’.

The Shakespeare in Love star further explained that they had asked the intimacy coordinator to ‘step back’ at the sets of the upcoming flick.

Caroline Hollick criticized the Emma alum for her ‘nonchalant’ remarks.

The film producer and executive touched upon the issue March 25 during a panel discussion labelled “Let’s Talk About Sex! (And Consent) at the drama festival Series Mania.

Hollick reprimanding the act called her out.

“As a powerful woman in Hollywood acting with a man much younger than her, well I’m sure [Chalamet] is chill but I thought it was quite an irresponsible thing to say,” commented the film producer and executive.

Butterfly executive producer went on the elaborate the positive effects of having an intimacy coordinator while doing such scenes.

As per Hollick, a trusted professional ‘empowers’ an actor as the performer has their ‘back’ in their presence.

For the unversed, the movie written by Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, and helmed by Josh Safdie is inspired by real life ping pong player, Marty Reisman.

The biopic is set to release on December 25, 2025.