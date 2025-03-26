Zayn Malik ‘regrets’ leaving 'One Direction' after decade?

Zayn Malik celebrates 10 years of his exit from ‘One Direction’ with nostalgic track

It has been 10 years since Zayn Malik made his surprising exit from former boyband One Direction.

On March 25, 2015, the 32-year-old announced his withdrawal from the popular group, leaving behind four members namely Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

Yesterday, the Pillow Talk singer celebrated his departure from the band at the Mexico show of his ongoing music tour 'Stairway to the Sky'.

Zayn left the audience in shock as they were not at all expecting that he will send them into nostalgia.

The Dusk Til Dawn vocalist went all emotional as he opened his sold-out arena show by singing the hit track Night Changes by One Direction.

As soon as he started singing the song, the crowd also joined in synchronizing to Malik’s voice. The artist and the audience deeply enjoyed the moment all together and reminisced the good old 1D days.

The latest stunt came out of the blue, giving an impression that he might be regretting his decision of biding farewell to the group.

Towards the end, Zayn addressed to the crowd, while admitting that he almost cried at a certain point.

“It’s the first time I’ve sung that song in 10 years. Thank you, that was amazing, I almost cried at one point”.

The Stardust singer was the first one to leave the band in 2015. After his left, the other mates also discontinued in 2016 announcing their indefinite hiatus.