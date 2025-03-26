Sindh announces holiday for schools on March 28

A representational image showing girls attending a class at a school. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Sindh's government has announced a public holiday for all public and private schools on Shab-e-Qadr, as per a notification from the School Education & Literacy Department.

The notification, issued on Wednesday, read that all schools across the province will remain closed on Friday, March 28 (27th Ramadan) in observance of the sacred night.

The decision was made during the Steering Committee on Education’s sub-committee meeting held on November 28, 2024.

Meanwhile, Eid ul Fitr is expected to begin on March 31 (Monday) as believers also gear up to mark the religious festival.

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) said that Shawwal moon was likely to occur on March 29, followed by its sighting on March 30 and Eid ul Fitr was expected to fall on March 31.

The federal government has also officially announced the public holidays for Eid ul Fitr, granting a three-day break.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the holidays will run from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2.