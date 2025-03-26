Suparco predicts Eid ul Fitr in Pakistan on March 31

A new crescent seen through a telescope shines beside the tower of a mosque. — Reuters/File

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has forecast Eid ul Fitr to fall on March 31 (Monday).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Suparco said that Shawwal moon was likely to occur on March 29, followed by its sighting on March 30

The prediction is based on scientific assessments, astronomical calculations, and modern observational data concerning the forecast for the visibility of the Shawwal moon.

"According to precise astronomical models, the new Moon (conjunction) for Shawwal will occur on 29 March 2025, at 3:58pm."

"The visibility of the crescent depends on key factors such as the moon's age, its angular separation from the sun, altitude at sunset, and atmospheric conditions," read the statement issued by the Suparco.

According to the government agency, chances of sighting the moon are almost impossible in Saudi Arabia on March 25 and the first day of Eid ul Fitr is likely to fall on March 31 — same as Pakistan.

Suparco's forecast falls in line with that of the Pakistan Meteorological Department which has also predicted Eid to fall on March 31.

The federal government has also officially announced the public holidays for Eid ul Fitr, granting a three-day break.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the holidays will run from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to convene on Sunday evening, to sight the Shawwal moon. The moonsighting committee's meeting will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.