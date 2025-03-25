George Clooney over the moon after Broadway debut

George Clooney feels like every dream has come true after his highly anticipated Broadway debut.

A source spilled to Closer that the Wolfs actor has been soaking up every minute with his wife Amal Clooney and kids in the city.

“They’ve gone to huge lengths to maintain their privacy and anonymity in New York and so far, it’s working,” revealed an insider.

The source pointed out that Amal “can do a lot of her work in New York, and the States, and when she needs to go to Europe, it’s less than six hours, which is bearable”.

It is pertinent to mention that the transition wasn’t easy for kids and the couple as a source remarked, “They had a lot of worries about disrupting the kids’ routines but so far it’s worked out surprisingly well.”

“George is thrilled to have them all with him; it’s a huge support,” stated an insider.

Another reason for IF actor’s happiness is that after a long day of rehearsing, “he has Amal to come home to and he wakes up with his darling kids and then gets to go work on Broadway”.

“George notes this may be the happiest he’s ever been; he feels like every dream has come true,” disclosed an insider.

Meanwhile, the source added that the actor “is madly in love with his wife and his kids,” and Amal “seems very happy too; it’s given them a new appreciation for America”.