Ringo Starr shares true feelings on Sam Mendes’ The Beatles biopic

Ringo Starr gives his take on Sam Mendes’ The Beatles biopic

Ringo Starr shared his honest thoughts on British director, Sam Mendes’ upcoming biopic of The Beatles.

In a conversation with the People Magazine, the Here Comes the Sun hitmaker revealed that he is ready to see his past play out on a silver screen.

"I’m excited that [Mendes] has taken the madness of making four movies at the same time," he said.

Mendes announced last year that he will be making four intersecting feature films, each story from the perspective of a different band member: Starr, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison.

"My life as a lad, John's life, Paul's life, George's life, I mean, it must interact in some way," added the Let It Be musician.

"There’ll be Beatles in mine around when I joined, and there’ll be Beatles in Paul’s. We’ll all be there. So I’m excited to see what he does with it.”

While no official casting announcements have been made, Starr seemingly confirmed that Barry Keoghan will be playing him.

Previously on the Entertainment Tonight, he thought the rumours of the Saltburn actor playing him were "great."

Starr, who was he drummer in the hit 60s band, told People Magazine, "The only thing, I heard the guy who’s playing me was taking drum lessons, and I asked someone to tell him not to take too many."

In addition to Keoghan, other casting rumours suggest that Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as Lennon, and Joseph Quinn or Charlie Rowe as Harrison.

The films are expected to hit theatres in 2027.