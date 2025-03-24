No option but to plead guilty to May 9 violent protests, Talal tells PTI

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry has asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its founder Imran Khan has no option other than pleading guilty to the events of May 9, 2023, which saw military installations being vandalised across the country in riots triggered after his arrest.

"Apology is not enough… they [PTI] do not have any option other than confessing to the crime," he said while speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath'.

His remarks came days after Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah hinted at Imran's release if the latter offers a wholehearted apology for the events of May 9, 2023, which saw military installations being vandalised across the country in riots triggered after his arrest.

The then Pakistan Development Movement (PDM) government as well as the current one have held PTI responsible for the riots — something which the former ruling party vehemently denies.

The former ruling party, ever since its negotiations with the government reached a stalemate, has been reaching out to opposition parties to launch a protest against the ruling coalition with an aim to "restore" the supremacy of the rule of law and Constitution and secure the release of "political prisoners" in the country.

Speaking during today's programme, Chaudhry noted that if PTI and its founder believe they would not apologise, despite evidence and testimonies against them, the people of Pakistan know the truth.

"They have attacked the establishment… they attacked defence installations across the country," he said, adding that it was a larger conspiracy in which the PTI founder was involved.

Referring to the recent session of Parliamentary Committee on National Security (NSC), Chaudhry said that every effort was made to ensure broader participation. However, he questioned why the former ruling party chose not to attend the crucial meeting.

He further said that operations under the National Action Plan (NAP) were underway, with hundreds of intelligence-based operations being conducted daily to maintain security.

'No chance'

Meanwhile, PTI leader Salman Akram Raja ruled out any possibility of Imran tendering an apology on May 9 events, saying that such a notion is completely impossible.

He asserted that there is no chance of an apology, and those expecting otherwise are mistaken.

Raja noted that talks with opposition parties were progressing well and would continue through mutual consultation. He added that PTI was making headway across the political spectrum, including with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and parties from Sindh.

He also criticised the government’s "crackdown" on March 23, saying that while it was supposed to be a day of celebration, homes were raided, and in Lahore, even a simple cake-cutting ceremony was not allowed.

He further claimed that during an event he attended, the police intervened and shut down the sound system. Raja condemned these actions, saying that they not only violate the Constitution but also disregard basic decency.

He accused the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of benefiting from the current situation.