Prince Harry admits feeling 'selfishly' happy over Princess Eugenie's big announcement

Princess Eugenie celebrates her 35th birthday today marking another milestone for the royal known for her close bond with cousins Prince Harry.

In his memoir 'Spare', Harry opened up about the moment he learned of Eugenie's engagement to Jack Brooksbank-a memory that coincided with a major personal milestone for him and Meghan Markle.

Sharing his candid thoughts, Harry admitted he felt a 'selfish' kind of joy when Eugenie announced her plans to marry Jack in 2018, as the couple had long been among his and Meghan's favourite people.

'Euge was getting married to Jack, and we were deliriously happy for her and for ourselves, selfishly, since Jack was one of our favourite people,' he revealed.

At the time, Harry and Meghan had just discovered they were expecting their child. Still, the couple made sure to delay their first official overseas tour as newlyweds so they could attend Eugenie's royal wedding.

